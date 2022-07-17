Reavie wins Barracuda Championship

“It's amazing,” said Chez Reavie on winning the Barracuda Championship. “It was stressful out there today with the wind and missing some putts early, and was fortunate to make some good putts coming in and pull it off.” | Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com



Chez Reavie picked up his third career PGA Tour win Sunday, tapping in a putt for par on the 18th hole at Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood course to win the 24th annual Barracuda Championship by one point.

Winds gusted throughout the afternoon, resulting in Reavie’s worst round of the tournament, but a made birdie on the 16th hole followed by making par on the last two holes was enough to give the 40-year-old his first PGA Tour win since 2019.

“It’s amazing,” said Reavie. “It was stressful out there today with the wind and missing some putts early, and was fortunate to make some good putts coming in and pull it off.”

Cheaz Reavie celebrates after tapping in a putt to win this year’s Barracuda Championship. | Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

E4C2354

Reavie shot a 2-under-par 69 on Old Greenwood’s 7,480 yards course. He bogeyed a hole and birdied two others on the front nine and did the same on the back nine to finish with six points under the Modified Stableford scoring format. The tournament is the only one in the PGA to use the Modified Stableford scoring format, which, rather than counting strokes, involves scoring points based on the number of strokes taken at each hole.

“I was hitting good shots early,” said Reavie. “Even today I had some good looks. Good look on 1, left it just short, three-putted 2 for par. So I had some good looks, and I started to get the urge to get impatient. I told myself, just relax, you’re hitting good shots, just give yourself some looks, you’ll knock some in, and it took a while, but I eventually did.”

Sweden’s Alex Noren, 40, put pressure on Reavie the entire afternoon, coming back from nine points down at the start the day to trailing by one point at the turn. Noren, who was playing in the group in front of Reavie, went on to birdie the 16th hole to take a one-point lead.

“I was watching him,” said Reavie. “I didn’t see him birdie 16 just because it’s over the hill, but I assumed he did just because it kind of fits his game perfectly and he was playing well. So when I got on 17, I watched him make par, and I got on the green on 17 and I knew exactly where he was and I was. I was watching him on 18 to see if he was going to make birdie or not, and I saw he made a par, so then I was like, okay, let’s just fly it up there by the hole and two-putt and get out of here.”

Reavie is the oldest player to win on tour this season and earned $666,000 for claiming first place. The win came in his fifth start at the Barracuda Championship, and marks his third top-10 finish of the season. He is also fully exempt on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour through the end of the 2024 season. The 300 FedExCup points he earned move him from 101st to 49thin the season standings.

Until, Reavie’s win on Sunday, the Barracuda Championship had led the PGA Tour with six consecutive first-time winners.

Scotland’s Martin Laird, 39, finished in third place with 38 points. Mark Hubbard, 33, was fourth with 37 points, and Scott Gutschewski, 45, was fifth with 35 points.

This weekend’s tournament marked the third time Old Greenwood has hosted the event.