Recall supporters dispute Nevada County Elections Office claims

Several supporters behind the effort to recall the Board of Supervisors arrived at the elections office on Jan. 19 to discover if their petition of circulation had been approved.

The next day, things escalated.

Calvin Clark, one of the proponents of the petition, arrived at the elections office with a few other supporters. They weren’t wearing face masks.

“We entered without anybody talking to us or stopping us,” Clark said. “One of the employees behind the plexiglass, she didn’t want to provide services, even though she was wearing a mask and standing 15 feet away. Then someone in the office called the sheriff, and he arrived a couple of minutes later. And he said he would not enforce the mask requirement.”

Jacquelyn and William Mattoon of Nevada County were two of several supporters who accompanied Clark. Jacqulyn Mattoon said that after the deputy left, an elections employee appeared at the window and yelled at the group, “I am outraged that you are not following my rules.”

Mattoon interpreted that to mean the employee was referring to the fact they were not wearing masks.

The next day — around 3 p.m. Thursday — Mattoon, her husband and a District 2 resident arrived at the elections office again to check the status of the petitions. When they arrived, the door was locked and they had to ring a bell.

Recall supporters declined to give the name of the District 2 resident.

“A woman opened the door part way,” said Mattoon. “Then our District 2 supporter started to enter the office, when the employee (tried) to slam the door shut and smashed the right shoulder and foot of our District 2 supporter.”

According to Mattoon, their companion was able to gain entry into the office, while the others followed her inside. At this time there was a de-escalation when the employee who attempted to shut the door on them said, “I apologize, I was frightened.”

Mattoon added, “We then asked about the petition of circulation,” said Mattoon. “We wanted to know if it had been approved, and the employee said it was still under review. So, then we left the office.”

According to Natalie Adona, assistant clerk-recorder/registrar of voters, the 120-day period to collect signatures for the recall begins once the petition is approved. The elections office is currently reviewing the documents.

Recall proponents say they’ve filed a complaint with the Sheriff’s Office about the injured supporter.

“She was accosted at the door by a female employee,” said Mattoon. “And what I’m displeased with, that there was a police blotter entry and an article (in The Union) that said we were the aggressors, stormed the office and assaulted an employee. And that’s the complete opposite of the truth. And we have video evidence, that is if we don’t bring a lawsuit. I would put the burden of proof (on the county) to show scientific or peer review evidence, studies that show why they have a mask requirement.”

Mattoon said the video should be posted to http://www.recallnevadacounty.com by Saturday.

The group returned around 3 p.m. Friday, and this time found a message taped to the door stating the office will be closed until further notice.

“We’re waiting for them to approve the petition of circulation,” Clark said Tuesday while in the lobby of the Eric Rood Administrative Center. “Not until we get it approved can the 120-day clock begin (to gather needed signatures to force a recall election).

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union, a sister publicaiton of the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com