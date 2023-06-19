Recent Truckee High graduate awarded Truckee Sanitary District Scholarship

Gabriela Nuñez Paniagua (center holding certificate) with TSD Board of Directors (from L to R: Marcus Waters, Denny Anderson, Nelson Van Gundy and Jerry Gilmor

Provided

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Since 1906, Truckee Sanitary District’s mission has been the protection of Truckee’s public health and environment. To help grow local environmental leaders for the future, TSD, working together with the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, created the TSD Environmental Leadership Scholarship in the amount of $4,000 over 4 years.

TSD announced Gabriela Nuñez Paniagua as the winner of TSD Environmental Leadership Scholarship for the Class of 2023. Nuñez Paniagua graduated from Truckee High School on June 10, 2023 and plans to attend University of California at Santa Cruz (UC Santa Cruz) in the fall where she will be studying Botany and Plant Sciences.

According to TSD Board President, Dennis Anderson, “Gaby is the epitome of what this scholarship was intended for; supporting students interested in improving the environment and serving the public. We were extremely impressed with Gaby and wish her the best in her academic and professional pursuits.”