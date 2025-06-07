Reclaim your wild self at the 2025 Wild Lotus Yoga Festival
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – Roll out your mats and rise to the mountains — Wild Lotus Yoga Festival returns July 11–13, 2025, at the breathtaking Village at Palisades Tahoe for a weekend of yoga, music, movement, and soul connection. This community sponsored event celebrates the thriving Reno-Tahoe-Truckee wellness community and invites seekers from near and far to reconnect with nature, spirit, and each other.
2025 Notable Sponsors include:
- North Tahoe Community Alliance (NTCA)
- Palisades Tahoe
- Hoppy Water by Alibi
This year’s theme, “Reclaiming Your Wild Self”, invites you to rediscover the untamed wisdom within through yoga, meditation, music, and earth-honoring rituals. Enjoy local artisans, vendors and Palisades Village restaurants & businesses. Experience three days of transformational offerings from nationally featured artists:
- KR3TURE
- DJ Drez
- SIREN & SEER
- Marti Nikko
- Amanda Giacomini
- Dana Damara
- Dr. Manoj Chalam
Honoring Our Roots: Local Tahoe Presenters Include:
- Sherry McConkey
- Meg McCraken
- Michelle Rahlves
- Amber Campion
- Rachel Macintyre
- Kellee Rich
- Randy Gates
And many more to be announced!
Tickets, lodging information, and full lineup available soon.
Follow along and learn more at:
See more
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.