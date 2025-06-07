Reclaim your wild self at the 2025 Wild Lotus Yoga Festival

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – Roll out your mats and rise to the mountains — Wild Lotus Yoga Festival returns July 11–13, 2025, at the breathtaking Village at Palisades Tahoe for a weekend of yoga, music, movement, and soul connection. This community sponsored event celebrates the thriving Reno-Tahoe-Truckee wellness community and invites seekers from near and far to reconnect with nature, spirit, and each other.

2025 Notable Sponsors include:

North Tahoe Community Alliance (NTCA)

Palisades Tahoe

Hoppy Water by Alibi

This year’s theme, “Reclaiming Your Wild Self”, invites you to rediscover the untamed wisdom within through yoga, meditation, music, and earth-honoring rituals. Enjoy local artisans, vendors and Palisades Village restaurants & businesses. Experience three days of transformational offerings from nationally featured artists:

KR3TURE

DJ Drez

SIREN & SEER

Marti Nikko

Amanda Giacomini

Dana Damara

Dr. Manoj Chalam

Honoring Our Roots: Local Tahoe Presenters Include:

Sherry McConkey

Meg McCraken

Michelle Rahlves

Amber Campion

Rachel Macintyre

Kellee Rich

Randy Gates

And many more to be announced!

Tickets, lodging information, and full lineup available soon.

Follow along and learn more at: