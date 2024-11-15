Record-breaking home sale in Martis Camp

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Martis Camp Home 627 has broken not only the record for highest recorded home sale price in Martis Camp but in Truckee as a whole.

The home at 7018 Villandry Circle broke the record with it’s sale price of $23,600,000. The five bedroom, five bathrooms and two half bathroom, 9,000 square feet house was designed by Ward-Young Architects and built by Crestwood Construction with interior design done by Julie Johnson Interior Design.

“The first step into this home welcomes guests with the great room’s tall ceilings that frame immense views of the 13th and 14th holes and the Carson Range beyond,” a press release about the sale stated. “Glance left, beyond the double-sided fireplace, and visitors are immediately drawn to a stunning, glassed-in wine vault that can hold up to 1,200 bottles. The vault is a work of art, adjacent to a full bar and a game room with a large wall of TVs, ping pong table, and access to a back patio with hot tub, two firepits, a barbecue bay and covered/heated dining.”

The home also features a big-screen theater with eight custom seats and a garage bay that’s been converted into a driving range simulator.

“The opposite wing of this home has an impressively modern kitchen with pantry, a lengthy custom dining table of glass and wood, a pair of bedrooms, and – beyond the glass sauna, there is a primary suite with large fireplace, tv, and bathroom with vast double-headed shower,” the press release stated.

The glass and metal staircase near the entry climbs to a floor with a gym and a spacious office which accesses to a private deck. There’s also a bunkroom there with views of Lookout Mountain, and an additional bedroom.

To learn more about the home, visit https://www.martiscamp.com/luxury-custom-homes/martis-camp-home-627/ .