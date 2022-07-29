Record heat recorded in South Lake Tahoe; Heat wave to last through Saturday

A view of Lake Tahoe Friday morning from D.L. Bliss State Park on the West Shore.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The thermometer soared into the low 90s on Thursday in South Lake Tahoe breaking the record for the date and more standards could fall this week until the heat wave starts losing its grip late this weekend.

The high of 92 on Thursday broke the record of 90 set in 2016. On the other side of Lake Tahoe in Tahoe City, the recorded high of 86 was well off the record of 93 set back in 1934.

The National Weather Service in Reno is forecasting two more days of low 90s temperatures with Friday and Saturday expected to reach 92 on the South Shore, which would break the records of 91 set in 1988.

Breaking records in Tahoe City is also possible over the next two days with the service forecasting temps of 91 on Friday and 90 on Saturday. The records for those dates are 89 and 90, respectively.

The typical afternoon breezes have been mostly missing. The service is forecasting up to 5 mph winds into the weekend.

The heat wave starts breaking down on Sunday leading to more seasonal average temperatures starting next week and also thunderstorm possibilities.

“Hot and dry conditions with near record setting high temperatures will remain possible through Saturday,” the weather service said. “This, in combination with well above average overnight temperatures, will continue widespread heat impacts across the region. By Sunday, scattered showers and thunderstorms will return to the area with the greatest threat south of Interstate 80. More seasonable temperatures and summertime zephyr winds return by the middle of next week.”

On Sunday, there is a 30% chance of thunderstorms after 11 a.m. and before 11 p.m. with calm westerly winds and a high of 87.

Thunderstorm chances rise to 40% on Monday after 11 a.m. and then those chances start to weaken into the evening into Tuesday.