Record-setting heat wave heat continues at Lake Tahoe

A view of Lake Tahoe Sunday morning from Zephyr Cove. (Provided / Alertwildfire.org)



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The thermometer in South Lake Tahoe on Saturday reached 93 as another record-setting heat wave grips the region.

The National Weather Service in Reno reported that South Lake Tahoe reached a high temperature at about 2:17 p.m. to tie the record set in 2002.

The South Shore broke the record on Friday , came within 1 degree of a new record on Thursday and again tied the record on Wednesday.

South Lake Tahoe has broken five records and tied three others since June 17.

The average temperature for the time of year is 75. The record low for the time of year is 31 set in 1989.

The heat is expected to last through Monday before it slowly starts dropping through the rest of the week.

Sunday and Monday are forecast to be in the high 80s to low 90s with Tuesday’s high in the low 80s and Wednesday’s high in the low 80s and then high 70s for Thursday and Friday.

The Tahoe Daily Tribune is a sister publication of the Sierra Sun.