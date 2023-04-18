Record snowpack could impact Tahoe’s grading season start for some projects

Road work on the shoulder of Nevada State Route 431 near Incline Village.

STATELINE, Nev. — Grading and digging season for permitted projects at Lake Tahoe begins May 1, although the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency is cautioning that some projects and sites may be delayed this year due to unseasonal amounts of snow and wet conditions.

Property owners and project managers should plan ahead for delays to the start of grading activity and pre-grade inspections, the agency said Monday.

Grading and digging activities are confined to drier months to protect Lake Tahoe from sources of erosion and sediment that have been tied to decreases in its famed clarity. During the normal grading season (May 1 – Oct. 15), grading and digging can proceed in dry conditions, but are not allowed when a project area is covered with snow, when ground is saturated, muddy, or unstable, and during periods of precipitation.

The past winter has been a record-breaking season and many sites may still be impacted by snow on May 1. There is a potential for delays and in some cases required pre-grade inspections may not be completed until all snow has melted from the site and the site is dry. Working in dry conditions prevents soil compaction and prevents loose soil and mud from washing away from project sites, into roadways, storm drains, waterways, or the lake.

Although all grading must stop in wet conditions, not all digging requires a permit.

More information is available at trpa.gov/applications-forms under Grading.