Records fall at Truckee Invitational as Kiefer Willcox and Coudriet Shine

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee High School Cross Country team hosted its largest and most competitive Truckee Invitational to date on Saturday, welcoming over 800 runners from more than 40 schools to the scenic Ponderosa Golf Course. Cool morning temperatures and enthusiastic crowds created ideal racing conditions for a day that saw both the boys’ and girls’ course records fall.

Record-Setting Victories

In the Boys Varsity 5K, Truckee senior Kiefer Willcox thrilled the hometown crowd, surging over the final mile to win in 15:48.0 — breaking his own previous course record and cementing his status among Northern Nevada’s elite distance runners.

On the girls’ side, Galena’s Gioia Coudriet captured the Girls Varsity 5K title in 18:32, eclipsing the prior mark of 18:38 set by Galena alum Eleanor Racker.

Team Results

Galena Boys captured the team title with 32 points, followed by a deep field of 23 varsity programs.

Truckee Boys placed 4th overall with 163 points, led by Willcox’s record run.

Galena Girls won the Girls Varsity team race with 70 points

Truckee Girls finished 10th (277 points) among 17 varsity squads.

Truckee Highlights

Varsity Boys (Team Scorers):

Kiefer Willcox — 1st (15:48.0, course record)

Keb Schnurrenberger — 17:16

Cody Johnson — 17:51

Max Fisher — 18:43

Leonardo Posada — 19:37

Varsity Girls (Top Finishers):

Adeline Purvance Rassuchine — 21:21

Jillian Chalstrom — 22:31

Caroline Cooke — 23:47

Julia Cunningham — 24:46

Savannah Billings — 24:07

Junior Varsity Boys: Brayden Beers (23:48), Asher Clark (23:40), Cash Connors (20:52), Jack Hadley (21:29), Callum Gustafsson (22:10), Noah Thies (22:10), Benjamin Richardson (23:11), and Michael House (25:50).

Junior Varsity Girls: Evelyne Vachon (29:49).

Coaches’ Reflections

“Every year brings new challenges, new faces, and new goals,” said Truckee coaches Robby and Straten. “What defines Truckee XC is how our athletes rise to those challenges together. From Kiefer’s record-breaking run to the depth we’re building in the underclassmen, this team continues to move forward in stride — and we’re excited for a strong finish to the season.”

Community Support

The success of the Truckee Invitational relies on the generosity of local sponsors and volunteers. A heartfelt thank-you goes out to:

Mountain Hardware & Sports, 50/50 Brewing, Optimist Club, Rotary Club, Lester, CNA Embroidery, MVB Personal Training, Spaniel Club, Tara Tells, Sharp Hood Realtor, Truckee Pediatric Dentistry, Tahoe Donner Association, Sierra Con, Mentzer Timing, and Truckee Parks & Rec.

Their ongoing support ensures Truckee can continue hosting one of the premier high-altitude invitationals in Northern California.

Looking Ahead

Truckee Cross Country plans to expand the Truckee Invitational to include two new races for Freshman-Sophomore boys and girls, along with a community 5K that will welcome local runners to experience the beauty and challenge of Ponderosa Golf Course. Stay tuned in early summer 2026 for more details.

The Truckee Cross Country teams are coming off another record-setting weekend (10/4) at the First Annual Leo Mikelonis Memorial Cross Country Invitational at Golden Eagle Park in Nevada. Senior Kiefer Willcox continued his remarkable season by setting the course record of 15:26, while Autumn Burks added another highlight for the program with her own course record victory in 18:54.This coming week, the Truckee XC team will travel to the Clovis Invitational, where more than 4,000 runners from across the country will compete on the world-famous Woodward Park course — the same venue that hosts the California State Championships.

For full results, photos, and program updates, visit truckeexc.com or follow the team on Instagram at @truckeexc.