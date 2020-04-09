Recreation district closes Truckee Skate Park

A skater airs out of a bowl at Truckee Skatepark last year.

Courtesy of Stomp Sessions

The Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park District on Wednesday announced the closure of the Truckee Skate Park due to a high volume of people at the site since the start of the month.

“Our skate park was not able to handle the amount of people in the park to safely follow the CDC’s social distancing guidelines,” the park district said in a release. “We monitored the situation and have decided that there is not enough open space available for the amount of people that were coming into the skate park area. We have posted signage that the skate park is closed. Please help us by abiding by the signage.”

The district added that all parks and facilities in the area are closed as well. Gates to parking lots at parks have been locked in order to help reduce gatherings. Open registration for spring and summer programs has been delayed as well. The district said it will reevaluate and issue a statement by April 20.

“As everyone knows these are unique and unprecedented times,” the release states. “TDRPD will be part of the solution to get us back to normalcy. We understand the importance parks and recreation has to our community and we will do everything we can to bring our community back to normalcy.”

