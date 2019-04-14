Recreational cannabis sales now underway in South Lake Tahoe

History was made at Tahoe Wellness Cooperative just after 4:20 p.m. Thursday.

That’s when the first legal — extra emphasis on legal — adult-use cannabis sale occurred in the city of South Lake Tahoe.

Mayor Brooke Laine made the purchase at Tahoe Wellness, the long established cannabis center that up until today was a medical dispensary.

Cody Bass, Tahoe Wellness owner and fellow member of South Lake Tahoe City Council, told the Tribune that the state officially cleared Tahoe Wellness for adult-use, the term used for non-medicinal uses, Thursday afternoon.

The first sale consisted of a cannabis infused chocolate bar and cannabis infused blueberry and espresso bean Terra bites. Both products are manufactured by Kiva Confections.

Under an ordinance adopted earlier this year, Tahoe Wellness can continue with all its current operations for adult-use for the next three years.

A final remaining hurdle was cleared earlier this month when Tahoe Wellness and the city reached an agreement to settle a two-year-old lawsuit.

Meanwhile, the city announced earlier this week that it received 21 applications for adult-use cannabis businesses during the application period that ended April 5.

The city hopes to complete the application screening process by late May.

Ryan Hoffman is a reporter with the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister publication of the Sierra Sun.