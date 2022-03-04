Red Bull Raid returns to Palisades Tahoe

A skier gets inverted during the Red Bull Raid at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, an event that benefited nonprofit of the year, High Fives Foundation.

Red Bull / Ming T. Poon

Skiers and riders will head to Palisades Tahoe later this month to battle it out in the only freeride event that blends elements of uphill skiing with a big mountain contest.

The Red Bull Raid recently announced a new weather window of March 16 to 18 for the one-day event, marking the third time the resort has hosted the competition.

The event features 80 competitors, and is open to skiers and split-boarders from across the nation. Competitors should be competent skiers or riders who have experience in skinning uphill, transitioning gear and descending in variable and advanced terrain. Past events have brought in local legends like JT Holmes and Daron Rahlves, who is confirmed to be competing again this year.

The format of the Red Bull Raid features a timed uphill skinning and spilt-boarding, and then a big mountain contest back down to the finish area where athletes will be judged on best line, speed, style, and tricks.

“This was the most mellow, but crushing contest, I’ve ever done,” said last year’s runner-up in the men’s ski division, Bernie Rosow.

The winning competitors in each category will walk away with $1,000 in cash prizes, while second and third place finishers will be awarded $500 and $250, respectively.

Registration for the event is $40 and interested parties can sign up at http://www.redbull.com/raid .

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com