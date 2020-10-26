Red Flag Warning extended to noon Tuesday

From a release:

The National Weather Service office in Reno extended the Red Flag Warning for the Truckee-Tahoe area to noon Tuesday. It was originally set to end at 5 p.m. today.

All sources of outdoor open flame are banned, including gas and LPG fire pits/grills and pellet grills/smokers, the North Tahoe Fire Protection District wrote in a press release.

“This weather event is forecast to be the strongest wind event of the season, with E-NE ridge winds gusting as high as 80+ mph along the crest of the Sierra,” the fire district wrote. “Any spark could become a catastrophic wildfire in these condition.”

Cold temperatures are expected through Tuesday morning in response to a strong cold front passing through from the north, according to the NWS. High temperatures for today are forecast to only be in the 40s for most areas, with 30s in higher elevations. Morning lows for Tuesday are likely to drop down into the single digits in the Sierra valleys. Some of the typically colder locations near the Sierra will see lows below zero.

In addition, gusty northeast winds behind the front Sunday into Monday morning will make it feel even colder, according to NWS.