Red Flag warning for Tahoe Basin through Tuesday

From a news release

The Tahoe Basin is under Red Flag/Critical Fire Weather Warning through 8 p.m. Tuesday.

“There is high fire danger during these conditions,” a news release states. “We need to be extremely cautious not to create any type of spark. While wood and charcoal are banned during fire season, under Red Flag Weather conditions no outdoor open flames are permitted in the North Tahoe Fire and Meeks Bay Fire service areas, including gas and propane firepits/grills or pellet grills/smokers.

“We encourage anyone who sees an illegal fire to call it in to 911 with a description of whether it is under control or not so that only the necessary resources are dispatched, and as a reminder outdoor burning of wood and charcoal are never permitted at short-term rentals in eastern Placer County.”

The Pacific Southwest Regional Forester has signed another Forest closure order (attached) closing backcountry areas to camping, including Luther Pass, Watson Lake and Blackwood Canyon campgrounds and camping along the Tahoe Rim Trail. Overnight camping will still be allowed in Desolation Wilderness and within 500ft of the Pacific Crest Trail on the West Shore. This closure goes into effect Sep. 8 through Sep. 14, 2020, at which time it will be re-evaluated.

As a reminder, the regional closure order, closing all developed recreation sites in the Tahoe Basin, went into effect Sept. 7, and will be re-evaluated on a daily basin. FYI, under the new Regional Emergency Fire Restrictions, propane stoves are no longer permitted on National Forest lands. Anything with a flame is prohibited on National Forest lands in the Tahoe Basin.