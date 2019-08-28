Red flag warning in effect for portions of Eastern Sierra

A Red flag warning has been issued for portions of Western Nevada and the Eastern Sierra.

Courtesy of National Weather Service

Low pressure from the remnants of Tropical Storm Ivo is forecast to move through Northern California today, bringing a chance of thunderstorms to Western Nevada and the Eastern Sierra.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning until 8 p.m. for areas surrounding much of the Truckee-Tahoe region, including western portions of the Tahoe and Eldorado National Forests. The basin itself is not under any warning.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions exist.

Upslope or southwest winds of 5-15 mph are expected for areas under the red flag warning, with gusts of up to 25 mph forecast for higher peaks and over ridges. Little to no rain, according to the weather service, is expected to be associated with today’s thunderstorms.