Red Flag Warning in effect for the Truckee area today

File — A red flag warning is in effect for the Truckee area Monday (Sept. 14). A dense smoke advisory is set to expire at 11 a.m. Monday as well.

Submitted by Susan Husher

The National Weather service in Reno has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Truckee area today (Sept. 14) from 1 to 8 p.m. due to gusty winds and low humidity.

Impacted areas include eastern Nevada County, eastern Plumas County, eastern Sierra County, northern Washoe County and Lassen County.

“Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting or campfire,” the weather service advised in a press release. “The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.”

Southwest blowing winds between 15 and 25 mph are expected, with gusts up to 35 mph. Higher gusts up to 40 mph are possible for wind prone areas as well as ridges. Winds will remain breezy Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

Humidity levels are expected to be between 9 and 15%, with poor overnight recoveries.

For more information, go to weather.gov/reno or livingwithfire.info for tips on being prepared.