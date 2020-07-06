Red flag warning in effect for Truckee-Tahoe area

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO No open burning, no campfires , no BBQs , Campfire Ban in effect - Report any illegal fires, open burning or smoke to 911.

- think about what you will take with you (GO BAG), have it ready, set a meeting location for your family. Park fueled cars facing out, have garden hoses spread out and ready to knock down embers. Have your smartphone on at night, next to your bed.

If there is a wildfire, don’t wait for an evacuation notice. Evacuate early!

The National Weather Service office in Reno has determined that fuel moistures and atmospheric conditions warrant a Red Flag Warning for Truckee and the Lake Tahoe Basin.

The warning went into effect at 2 p.m. and lasts until 9 p.m. tonight. The Fire Chief of the North Tahoe Fire Protection District, in accordance with the California Fire Code with amendments adopted by the Boards of Directors of the North Tahoe Fire, Meeks Bay Fire and Alpine Springs CWD, has issued a declaration prohibiting all sources of outdoor open flame within these districts during the time period the red flag warning is in effect.

North Tahoe Fire Protection District and Meeks Bay Fire Protection District issued a declaration to suspend all sources of outdoor open flame, including gas and LPG fire pits/grills and pellet grills/smokers. Recreational fires are never permitted during fire season. All sources of outdoor open flame are prohibited during this period, including all propane and natural gas fired appliances. The actual hours of red flag warnings may vary by the specific atmospheric conditions, check the National Weather Service website or follow them on social media for the latest red flag timing.

Truckee Fire Protection District also issued a nixle message reminding the community that there should be no open burning, campfires, barbecues, or use of outdoor equipment that could start a fire like chainsaws or mowers while the red flag warning is in effect.

The weather service has forecast southwest winds ranging from 15 to 20 mph with gusts of up to 35 mph.

The weather service issues red flag warnings to alert land management agencies about the onset, or possible onset, of critical weather and fuel moisture conditions that could lead to rapid or dramatic increases in wildfire activity. This could be due to low relative humidity, strong winds, dry fuels, or any combination thereof. A red flag warning is issued when the above conditions are expected to be met within the next 24 hours.

Now is the time to ensure your vehicle has a full tank of fuel, your devices are charged, your emergency go kit is current and within reach, and that your family is prepared and ready to evacuate. Visit our website for information on Emergency and Evacuation Preparedness. For additional information on how to make your home more resilient to wildfire, visit http://www.tahoelivingwithfire.com.