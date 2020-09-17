Red Flag Warning issued for Truckee area today through Friday

Smoky conditions continue to impact much of California.

Submitted by Michael Kennedy

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Truckee area due to gusty winds and low humidity. The warning beings today at 1 p.m. and is expected to last until 11 a.m. Friday.

The warning is in effect for northeastern California, the Lake Tahoe Basin and the northern Sierra Front, according to NWS.

“The combination of gusty, sustained southwest winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them,” the weather service wrote in its announcement.

Winds are expected to be consistently at 15-20 mph on Thursday with gusts up to 40 mph, shifting to a western flow on Friday.

Ridgetops and summits will see 60 to 70 mph wind. The humidity will be in the 10-20% range.

“Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting or campfires,” NWS wrote in the release.

Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips.