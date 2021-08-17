Red flag warning issued on heels of another broken heat record at Lake Tahoe

A view Tuesday morning of Lake Tahoe from Snow Valley Peak on the East Shore. (Provided / Alertwildfire.gov)



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Dangerous fire conditions are forecast for Tuesday on the heels of another record-breaking day at Lake Tahoe.

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a red flag warning and lake wind advisory for the greater Tahoe area that goes into effect at 11 a.m. and lasts through the evening due to gusty winds and low humidity.

Southwestern wind gusts are expected to reach up to 40 mph, higher in wind prone areas and on exposed terrain, that could cause waves of up to 4 feet on Lake Tahoe.

The humidity is hovering around 15 to 20% making conditions prime for a spark to quickly turn into a wildfire before first responders could arrive on scene.

Officials advise avoiding outdoor activities that could cause a spark such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires.

Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve, officials said.

The wind Tuesday morning has pushed much of the smoke from wildfires burning to the west out of the basin, but the air quality remains unhealthy for sensitive groups, according to airnow.gov .

The service said smoke may return to the area in the afternoon.

Lake Tahoe broke its 10th heat record of the year on Monday and has tied five others since June 17.

The thermometer reached 91 at about 1:13 p.m. which broke the former record of 90 set in 2008. The normal high temperature for the time of year is about 80.

While the record-breaking heat will subside for the rest of the week, wind and dangerous fire conditions take its place.

The high is expected to be in the mid 80s on Tuesday before dropping to the mid 70s on Wednesday. The temps start rising again to high 70s on Thursday and into the low 80s on Friday.

No thunderstorms are in the forecast.

Bill Rozak is the Editor of the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister publication to the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at brozak@tahoedailytribune.com