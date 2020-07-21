Red Flag Warning ‘very high fire danger’ for Lake Tahoe Basin

The National Weather Service has determined that fuel moistures and atmospheric conditions warrant a Red Flag Warning (VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER) for the Lake Tahoe Basin, a news release states.

The warning, in effect 1-9 p.m. Tuesday, includes thunderstorms, with strong outflow winds forecast to reach 40-60 mph.

“With recent unusually low humidity, vegetation could be extra receptive to new lightning caused fire starts,” the release states. “The Fire Chief of the North Tahoe Fire Protection District, in accordance with the California Fire Code with amendments adopted by the Boards of Directors of the North Tahoe Fire, Meeks Bay Fire and Alpine Springs CWD, has issued a Declaration prohibiting all sources of outdoor open flame within these Districts during the time period the Red Flag Warning is in effect.:

North Tahoe Fire Protection District and Meeks Bay Fire Protection District have issue a declaration to suspend all sources of outdoor open flame, including gas and LPG fire pits/grills and pellet grills/smokers. Recreational fires (campfires) are never permitted during fire season. The suspension, enforced by the district fire chiefs, takes effect 1-9 p.m. Tuesday.

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued from late Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening, July 22. All sources of outdoor open flame are prohibited during these periods, including all propane and natural gas fired appliances. The actual hours of Red Flag Warnings may vary by the specific atmospheric conditions; check the NOAA website or follow them on social media for the latest Red Flag timing.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issues Red Flag Warnings to alert land management agencies about the onset, or possible onset of critical weather and fuel moisture conditions that could lead to rapid or dramatic increases in wildfire activity. This could be due to low relative humidity, strong winds, dry fuels or any combination thereof. A Red Flag Warning is issued when the above conditions are expected to be met within the next 24 hours.

“Now is the time to ensure your vehicle has a full tank of fuel, your devices are charged, your emergency go kit is current and within reach, and that your family is prepared and ready to evacuate,” the release states. “Visit our website for information on Emergency and Evacuation Preparedness. For additional information on how to make your home more resilient to wildfire, visit http://www.tahoelivingwithfire.com.