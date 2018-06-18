Red White and Tahoe Blue organizers optimistic about salvaging July 4 fireworks in Incline Village after county denies permit

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Organizers of the Red White and Tahoe Blue July 4 celebration are hoping to salvage most of the multi-day event after Washoe County deemed its application insufficient and denied the permit.

And despite and a tumultuous month-long effort to play catch up, those involved in the process are optimistic that many of the event’s main staples will continue.

“We’re looking forward to fabulous fireworks,” said Kirstin Corman, current Red White and Tahoe Blue co-chair who stepped up a little more than a month ago to try and salvage the event along with her husband, Jeff.

Since entering the picture, the Cormans have worked with the county and Incline Village General Improvement District staff to try and make up for months of inaction on the part of previous RWTB leadership.

Their efforts, however, were dealt a blow on June 8 when the county denied the permit application for the event. That application included everything — the fireworks, parade and myriad of other community events over the course of multiple days — and, as the Tribune previously reported, it was all or nothing.

“The package that was brought in was still incomplete of all the conditions that were requested at the (Washoe County Board of Supervisors) meeting,” Assistant County Manager Dave Solaro told the Tribune.

In the days since, the Cormans and other community members have met with county personnel, including Solaro and Commissioner Marsha Berkbigler, IVGID staff and representatives from various public safety agencies to plot a path forward.

That path includes forgoing the community fair at the Village Green and the parade, the latter was the source of many public safety concerns, and handing many of the community events, such as the annual “Beer & Brats,” to IVGID and the various nonprofits.

Indra Winquest, IVGID parks and recreation director, said he already had been working with the county on contingency plans for many of the events.

“It’s a huge deal because all those events benefit different charities in town locally,” Winquest told the Tribune.

Currently the fireworks remain the largest question mark.

In discussions with the county, RWTB agreed to submit the outstanding requirements for the fireworks. It then plans to appeal the county’s rejection of the application, but only the fireworks portion of the application.

If everything goes according to plan, the appeal would come back before the commissioners June 26.

Winquest, who has stepped up to help RWTB, said he is confident the team working on this can submit all the necessary information in time. The Cormans are equally confident.

“I’m confident we’ll have fireworks on the Fourth of July,” said Jeff.

Meanwhile the Cormans are continuing to raise funds for the event, stating approximately $200,000 is needed in order to pay for everything.