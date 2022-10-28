Regan is choice to become next executive director for TRPA

STATELINE, Nev. — Julie Regan is the candidate of choice to become the next executive director for the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency.

The agency’s governing board announced the unanimous decision during Thursday’s meeting after interviewing candidates from around the nation throughout the day followed by deliberation in open session.

TRPA Public Information Officer Jeff Cowen said Regan, a current TRPA deputy director, will receive an offer and if all parties are on the same page, an agreement could be ratified at the next meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Regan, a Christmas Valley resident, started with the agency in 2003 and has held multiple positions.

“We are pleased by the range of candidates that applied and how thorough, inclusive, and open the process has been,” said TRPA Board Chair and Placer County Supervisor Cindy Gustafson. “The board feels strongly Julie is the best person to lead the agency as it confronts emerging and persistent threats to Lake Tahoe and our communities. I congratulate her and look forward to reaching a final agreement.”

The board received letters and comments of support for Regan from U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein (D, Calif.), U.S. Representative Mark Amodei (R, Nev.), and Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District Chief Scott Lindgren, among others.

“I am honored that the Governing Board selected me as TRPA’s next executive director,” Regan said. “As a Christmas Valley resident whose home was spared from the Caldor Fire, I am reminded daily of the important role that TRPA has in the Tahoe Basin in bringing partners together to protect the lake and our communities.”

The agency hired executive search firm Prothman in June after the executive director of 13 years, Joanne Marchetta, announced she would be stepping down. Prothman conducted a national search for applicants that included more than 29,000 direct contacts as well as advertisements in conservation and governmental publications. The agency received qualified submissions from 28 applicants, four of whom became finalists for the position, according to TRPA. The candidate profiles are available at http://www.trpa.gov/executive‐director‐candidate‐ profiles/.

The Governing Board invited feedback from TRPA staff and a panel of regional stakeholders that included public and private sector representatives, as well as social service and environmental nonprofits. Fourteen panelists interviewed the four finalists Wednesday, followed by a reception where TRPA staff and Advisory Planning Commission and Governing Board members could meet the candidates.

During the proceedings Thursday, the board interviewed the four finalists and invited additional public input. As required by the Nevada Open Meeting Law, all interviews and deliberations were conducted in open session. Regan will receive an offer and the board will vote on the final agreement at its next regularly scheduled meeting Nov. 16.