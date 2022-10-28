Regional champs Manning, Willcox lead Truckee into state tennis tourney

Truckee's Regional champions senior Bryce Manning (left) and junior Paige Willcox lead Truckee into this weekend's state tournament.

Courtesy photo

TRUCKEE, Calif. — After battling to a regional tennis doubles title, Truckee senior Bryce Manning and junior Paige Willcox are set to compete for a state championship this weekend in Reno.

The duo entered last weeks Class 3A Northern Region doubles tournament as the No. 3 seed and managed to reach the finals without dropping set, including an upset against the No. 2 seed out of Churchill County in the semifinals to set up an all-Truckee championship match.

Manning and Willcox faced teammates sophomore Naomi Park and senior Sophie Wasson in the finals. Manning and Willcox won the opening set 6-3 but dropped the next set 6-2. In the final frame, Manning and Willcox managed to outlast Park and Wasson to claim a 7-5 win and the regional title.

Now both teams will return to the Reno Tennis Center for this weekend’s state doubles tournament. As the Northern Region champions Manning and Willcox will face the No. 4 seed Julia Carmichael and Chayce Larson, from Boulder City. Park and Wasson will face The Meadows’ No. 3 seed Amy Choi and Caitlyn Kim.

Truckee was unable to qualify any girls for the state singles tournament.

On the boys’ side, freshman Keifer Willcox finished in third place at regionals after falling to eventual champion, Hug’s Yuri Melikov, in the semifinals. Willcox will take on The Meadows’ Christopher Stewart, who finished second in the Southern Region tournament.

In doubles play, Truckee junior Gavin Spear and senior Justin Pullen finished as runners-up in last week’s regional tournament. The duo didn’t drop a set until facing South Tahoe Chris Haven and Garrett Freiderici in the finals. As the Northern Region’s second seed, the two will face off against the third seed from the Southern Region, Moapa Valley’s Aidan Johnson and Braden Leavitt.

This weekend’s state competition also features the team championships. The Truckee girls’ team captured the regional title earlier in the month, following a perfect run through league play. The Lady Wolverines will face Southern Region runners-up Boulder City to open the four-team tournament. The Truckee boys’ team finished second in the Northern Region tournament and will have to face Southern League champions, The Meadows.

The boys and girls’ state team tournament began Thursday at the Reno Tennis Center. Finals are set for Friday. The singles and doubles tournaments get underway Friday and conclude on Saturday.