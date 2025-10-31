Regional democrats weigh in on Proposition 50 ahead of upcoming special election

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – As the Nov. 4 California special election approaches, regional democratic groups are expressing support for Proposition 50.

Otherwise known as the Election Rigging Response Act, Proposition 50 proposes to use legislatively drawn congressional maps from 2026 through 2030. These maps would replace California’s independent Citizens Redistricting Commission’s maps during that time period.

Redistricting traditionally occurs after every 10-year census. However, this mid-decade proposal seeks to counter Texas’ redistricting effort aimed at securing more GOP congressional seats.

If passed on Nov. 4, Proposition 50 could turn certain red districts blue, including District 3 in which Lake Tahoe resides.

The Nevada County Democrats, whose website hosts a Q&A on the topic, issued the following statement:

“Upon orders from Governor Greg Abbott, Texas Republicans are going over the heads of their voters to grab power by stealing congressional seats and rigging next year’s election.

Because of the Republican gerrymandering efforts, California has a duty to stop Donald Trump from unfairly seizing total power for the next two years.

Proposition 50 will sunset in 2030, but until then, it will ensure that voters decide who will lead Congress and that our values are the priority.”

The Tahoe-Truckee Democratic Club , also expressed support for the Proposition 50, stating the following:

“The Republican Party, led by Donald Trump, is again trying to cheat its way to electoral success, just like Trump did in Georgia when he demanded that the election officials were asked to find 11,000 votes so he could claim victory in Georgia during the 2020 election. Trump is now trying to cheat his way by redistricting the congressional elections in Texas and at least three other states so that Republicans will win more seats in the midterms in 2026. Given that their policies are tremendously unpopular and that this approach deviates from the normal practice of only redistricting after the standard 10-year census, he is trying every means possible to ensure that Republicans don’t lose their majority in the House in 2026.

Democrats can no longer stand on the sidelines and let Republicans bully their way with flimsy court challenges and challenges to majority minority districts. They are finding any means possible, including plain old cheating. We have tried to do the right thing with redistricting, which is taken out of the hands of legislators, so that voters choose their representatives rather than legislators choosing their voters. We support Proposition 50 that will temporarily redistrict until the next census.”

To hear what local voices opposed to Proposition 50 are saying, read the Tribune’s article, Certain local voices oppose Gov. Newsom’s redistricting campaign and Tahoe district attorneys among 30 in letter opposing redistricting.