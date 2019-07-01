Registration for Truckee 4th of July Parade ends Tuesday

Truckee's annual Fourth of July parade will take place on Thursday.

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

Plans are underway for the Truckee 4th of July parade.

Truckee’s Independence Day parade begins at 10 a.m. at the west end of town (with staging at Truckee High School), and progresses 1 1/2 miles along Donner Pass Road into Historic Downtown Truckee, ending around noon.

The construction along Donner Pass Road will not affect the parade route, however any areas within the shoulder that may be unsafe for people to congregate in will be coned off.

This year’s parade theme will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad.

Entry into the parade is open until 5 p.m., July 2, and costs $85. Nonprofits can register for $75. Parade entries are being done online by visiting Truckee.com under What’s Happening.

Trophies will be given for Best of Show, and winner in each five classifications: Commercial (representing a business), Youth Group (18-years old and younger), Classic Auto, Open (your group doesn’t fit into any other category), and Nonprofit.

In keeping with the railroad theme, the grand marshals this year will be Nelson Van Gundy, long time train aficionado and advocate, and the historian for the Truckee Donner Railroad Society.

The Civil Air Patrol cadets will open the parade with the presentation of colors. Judges this year include: Chamber Board Chair John Manocchio; Mayor David Tirman; and longtime locals Mike and Sandy Horn. Master of Ceremonies will once again be Jim Simon and Ravn Whitington of Porter Simon.

Pre-parade festivities include the Truckee Fire Pancake Breakfast. Swing by Truckee Fire Protection District Station 92 at 11473 Donner Pass Road from 7 to 10 a.m. to fuel up for the day’s activities. Before the start of the parade, downtown spectators will hear the sweet sounds of the Mountain Belles singing patriotic songs.

The excitement picks up when the Firecracker Mile begins – a 1-mile, gravity fed, fun event for all ages and abilities. The course is all downhill and follows the route of the parade, ending in Historic Downtown Truckee. For registration and more information, head to Truckee.com under What’s Happening.

Truckee Tahoe Community Television will once again be live streaming at ttctv.org. The parade will also air live on Suddenlink Channel 18, with many rebroadcasts throughout the following weeks of summer.

The parade is produced by the Truckee Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Town of Truckee with logistical support by Big Blue Adventure, LLC.

The Chamber is thankful to the many community businesses that are supporting this year’s parade through a sponsorship including: Alison Bermant, Attorney at Law; Auburn Ski Club; Bar of America; Burger Me; Cabona’s; Crux Events; Downtown Truckee 76- Circle K Market + Donner Gate Chevron; Elder Group Tahoe Real Estate- Engel & Volkers; Lahontan Golf Club; Mark Tanner Construction; Martis Camp; Mountain Arts Collective; Mountain Home Center; Precision Flooring; Rotary Club of Truckee; Sierra Sun; Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner; Tahoe Donner Association; Tahoe Forest Health System; Tahoe Mountain Sports; Tahoe Truckee Sierra Disposal; The Treehouse; Truckee Donner Historical Society; Truckee Donner Railroad Society; Tahoe Exclusive Vacation Rentals; Truckee Downtown Merchants Association; Truckee Tahoe Airport District; Truckee-Tahoe Pet Lodge; Waddell & Reed- John Manocchip; and White Buffalo.