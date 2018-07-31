Registration open for the 2018 Incline Open tennis tourney

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. â€” The 2018 Incline Open tennis tournament is scheduled for Friday through Sunday, Aug. 10-12, at the Incline Village Tennis Center.

Players of all levels around the Tahoe Basin and beyond can compete to become a champion and have their name engraved on the giant Open trophy.

Separate divisions will be available for men’s and women’s singles and doubles and mixed doubles for levels 3.0 to 4.5-plus.

“The Incline Open is our signature event at the Incline Village Tennis Center, and the winners get bragging rights around town and the Tahoe Basin for the entire year,” said Randy Berg, head tennis pro at the Incline Village Tennis Center. “Last year we had great competition on the courts, fun prizes for our winners, and incredible camaraderie after all the matches were played, so I’m looking forward to another exciting tournament this August.”

Entry fees are $40 per person for singles divisions ($20/person with IVGID pass or tennis center membership) and $35 per person for doubles divisions ($18 with a pass or membership).

Each registered competitor will receive an Incline Open T-shirt and beat treated to a barbecue dinner on Saturday evening.

Tournament registration is open with details and online registration at http://www.inclinetennis.com or via phone at 775-832-1235.

The tennis center is located at 980 Incline Way.