Registration opens for annual Mothership Classic

The 2021 Mothership Classic set a record with more than $180,000 raised for the High Fives Foundation.

Courtesy photo

Registration for one of the High Fives Foundation’s staple fundraising events is now open.

The eighth annual Mothership Classic takes place at Palisades Tahoe each spring, and is one of three Ski-a-Thon events put on by High Fives each year.

“Combining philanthropy with outdoor activity is the best way to get people in the fun component of FUNdraising” said Roy Tuscany, CEO of High Fives Foundation, in Tuesday’s announcement. “The opportunity to bring athletes of the organization together with fundraising participants on the slopes really creates a full-circle story for the individuals supporting the mission through their networks and continues to grow the Ohana of the Foundation.”

The goal of the three-event series is to raise $500,000 to go toward High Fives Foundation’s Empowerment Fund, which provides resources to those who have suffered a life-altering injury. Since its inception in 2009, $5.5 million has been dispersed through the fund with more than 460 athletes being served through events like adaptive sports camps.

The annual Mothership Classic brings skiers and riders sporting retro gear, snow blades, mono skis, and more to Palisades Tahoe’s KT22 chairlift, where they’ll look to raise money by completing as many laps as possible on the lift. Awards will also be given out for top fundraisers, most donors, best costume, and more.

The 2021 Mothership Classic raised a record of more than $181,000 as the event went virtual to reach a larger audience by allowing fundraising to be done at any resort during the day. The 2022 event will again have a virtual aspect, said Tuscany, with prizes being shipped to winners.

High Fives’ other fundraising events include the FAT Ski-a-Thon on March 6, at Sugarbush Resort in Vermont; and the Retro Shred-a-Thon on April 16, in Winter Park, Colorado.

Registration for the Mothership Classic is open and free. A season pass or lift ticket purchase is required to participate in the event.

The Mothership Classic will take place March 27. To register, visit highfivesfoundation.org/high-fives-launches-2022-ski-a-thon-series .

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com