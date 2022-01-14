Registrations now open for Women in Leadership’s February Event

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Female leaders and entrepreneurs from the region are invited to attend Women in Leadership’s event on Feb. 9 at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Diana Bennett, Chairman of the Board & Co-Founder of Paragon Gaming.

Provided

Attendees will have a chance to connect with women professionals from all industries and to participate in two leadership workshops essential to today’s workforce: inclusive leadership and strategies for stress management. An intimate lunch session with special guest Diana Bennett, Chairman of the Board & Co-Founder of Paragon Gaming, will highlight tools for success and will meet at Park Prime Steakhouse with limited seating.

Beth Ruffin

Provided

Focusing on leadership development and motivation, the workshops will be led by topic experts and previous TEDx guest speakers, Beth Ruffin and Robin Brockelsby. Ruffin is an author, speaker, and coach who teaches inclusivity in business and has spoken at various entities such as Walt Disney World and Columbia College. Brockelsby is the Past President of Crisis Support Services of Nevada and has owned and operated multiple national companies. She also formed Embrace the PATH to help others conquer fears and embrace change.

Robin Brockelsby

Provided

“Strong leadership and social impact begin at the local level,” said Courtney Aaron, Founder’s Circle sponsor and program photographer. “I’m thrilled that the Tahoe Chamber’s Women in Leadership program is harnessing the power of community engagement to spark inspiration and provide the tool needed to take our passions, professionally and personally, to the next level, ultimately strengthening our Tahoe community.”

Tahoe Chamber thanks community sponsors and task force members for their dedication. The Women in Leadership program is sponsored by Drew Consulting, Inc., Courtney Aaron Photography, KR Squared Productions, ADVANCE, Lake Tahoe Community College, Liberty, Embarc Tahoe, Elevate Wellness, and Tahoe Beach Club. The program is designed by a team of local leaders: Andrea Drew, Tiffany Zabaglo, Jude Wood, Kate Rhamey, Jennifer Guenther, Brandi Brown, and Nicole Cartwright.

For more information and to register for the event, visit tahoechamber.org/women-in-leadership.