Reign Supreme Art Show raises $8,600

Local artist Sara L. Smith’s “Wilding Mine – Flora,” brought in the highest bid of any piece, fetching $400.

High Fives Foundation

Brush stroke by brush stroke, local artists raised nearly $6,800 for the High Fives Foundation’s CR Johnson Healing Center.

The Reign Supreme Art Show wrapped up last week with 50 entries from local artists, following an online auction that managed to raise a total of $8,602. Of the total raised, local artists received a little more than $1,800 while the rest went to funding work at the CR Johnson Healing Center.

“It was really successful and we’re just really blessed to have the local art community support what we’re doing, and then Riverside Studios and Truckee Tahoe Lumber Company donating the wood and the space so we can continue to raise funds for our adaptive gym in Truckee,” said Director of Fundraising Becca Lefanowicz. “The money will go a long ways to helping individuals recover.”

The healing center, located on Pioneer Trail in Truckee, offers an array of treatments and therapy options for athletes recovering from life-changing injuries. Each month, roughly 40 individuals from around the area make use of the facility, which is named after C.R. Johnson, a local professional skier, who died during a 2010 ski accident at Squaw Valley.

The art show was made possible by donated plywood panels from Truckee-Tahoe Lumber Company, and space made available for displaying the works by Riverside Studios.

“The Reign Supreme Art Show, formally known as the Lion Heart Art Show, was a huge success in its fundraising efforts and local artist exposure while still maintaining its community feel,” said sister of CR Johnson and Riverside Studios co-owner Kahlil Johnson. “All the pieces were able to be viewed in person at Riverside Studios. While we missed having the grand opening of the show, we were able to keep it COVID-safe for all by having the show up for a month. We successfully raised awareness for the CR Johnson Healing Center, High Fives, and local art along with raising a record amount of funds at $6,790.50. We look forward to improving this event for next year for the artists, the art connoisseurs, and the athletes at High Fives. Thank you to everyone who participated in this event.”

Local artist Sara L. Smith’s “Wilding Mini – Flora,” which depicts a bear among flowers, brought in the highest bid of any piece, fetching $400. Barbara Prodaniuk’s “Rain Heart” sold for $350, and Chris Crossen’s “Mountain Range” went for $280.

The High Fives Foundation recently concluded its second quarter grant cycle, and according to Lefanowicz, gave out a record $250,000.

Going forward, High Fives is teaming up with professional cyclist Peter Stetina for a virtual challenge and fundraiser with the goal of collectively equaling 10 summits of Mauna Kea, which rises 33,500 feet from the ocean floor, making it the world’s tallest mountain from base to peak. Participants will track their vertical feet through Strava, an internet service used to track runs and bike rides. To donate to the fundraiser or to sign up, visit http://www.highfivesfoundation.org .

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643