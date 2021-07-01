Release: Delta COVID-19 variant identified in Nevada County

FROM A RELEASE:

The significantly more contagious COVID-19 Delta variant has been found in Nevada County, a news release states.

Six cases were reported to Nevada County Public Health on Wednesday. The specimens were collected between June 3 and 15, indicating that the Delta variant has been circulating in the county for at least four weeks. Patients with this variant were located on both the eastern and western sides of our county.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has noted that the Delta variant is now responsible for about one in every four new infections across the country. However, as the Delta variant is spread much more easily from person to person than the original virus, it is anticipated to become the most common variant in the U.S.

Experts are warning that the Delta variant is our greatest threat to the elimination of COVID-19. It is estimated to be the cause of 90% of COVID-19 cases in Britain and India.





“The Delta variant is much more transmissible than the original coronavirus. Our best defense is to become immunized,” said Nevada County Public Health Officer Dr. Scott Kellermann. “If you have previously been infected with SARS-CoV-2, although you do develop antibodies, you are not necessarily protected against this Delta variant.”

Public Health urges all residents to become immunized as all the COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States continue to provide strong protection against all currently identified variants of the SARS-CoV-2, including the Delta variant.

Dr. Kellermann added, “You are only partially protected against the Delta variant after one shot of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine; protection is much higher if you are fully vaccinated. Please complete the two-dose series as soon as possible, even if it is outside the recommended timeframe.” Full protection against the virus occurs two weeks after the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Those traveling this holiday weekend are urged to continue following all safety measures, including testing and quarantine guidelines. Do not travel if you are sick, have a recent positive COVID-19 test result, are in quarantine, or are waiting for the results of a COVID-19 test after being exposed to the virus.

Now, more than ever, people should continue to follow public health guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and all variants. This includes:

Wearing a face covering in indoor public settings, public transportation, and businesses if unvaccinated. Vaccinated persons may choose to wear a face-covering to offer additional protection, especially if they will be in crowded, poorly ventilated indoor spaces.

Practicing good hand hygiene.

Getting tested for COVID-19 if you have been exposed, even if you are asymptomatic.

Staying home if you feel sick.

If unimmunized, please schedule a vaccine appointment through MyTurn.ca.gov . Most vaccine centers gladly welcome walk-in visits.

Vaccinations remain widely available throughout Nevada County. To view a full list of vaccine sites in Nevada County, visit: http://www.MyNevadaCounty.com/GetVaccinated .

For more information about variants in California, please visit http://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/COVID-Variants.aspx .

Source: Nevada County