Relief Fund awardees announced | SierraSun.com
Relief Fund awardees announced

News News |

John Orona
Special to the Sierra Sun

COMPLETE LIST OF AWARDEES

$100,000 to “Safety-net” nonprofits

Child Advocates, $2,500

Community Beyond Violence, $7,500

The Food Bank of Nevada County, $13,500

FREED Center for Independent Living, $8,000

Interfaith Food Ministry, $10,000

tkMomentum, Inc., $8,000

Neighborhood Center for the Arts, $7,000

Nevada County of Schools PARTNERS Family Resource Center, $18,000

Special Olympics Northern California, $2,500

SPIRIT Peer Empowerment Center, $5,000

United Way of Nevada County, $18,000

$100,000 to Small Businesses

49’er Fun Park Inc., Grass Valley, $5,000

Arts For The Schools, Truckee, $5,000

Beauty With Kellie, Penn Valley, $1,500

Betts Fit LLC, Truckee, $5,000

Broad Street Inn, Nevada City, $5,000

California Heritage: Indigenous Research Project, Nevada City, $2,500

Carrie Ann Smith, L.AC., Grass Valley, $2,000

Casey Bridges, Nevada City, $2,500

Del Oro Theatre (Sierra Theaters), Grass Valley, $5,000

Dreams in Motion/Shari Brookler Enterprises, Nevada City, $2,500

Flop House Creations, Grass Valley, $2,500

Full Circle Press, Grass Valley, $5,000

Gallery 5830’, Truckee, $5,000

Ike’s Quarter Café, Nevada City, $4,000

J. J. Jackson’s, Nevada City, $5,000

Marjorie McDougal, CMT, LMT, Nevada City, $2,500

Miners Foundry Cultural Center, Nevada City, $5,000

Mountain Stream Meditation, Nevada City, $5,000

Namaste Holistic Healing & Yoga Center, Truckee, $4,000

Nevada City Community Broadcast Group dba KVMR, Nevada City, $4,000

South Pine Café, Grass Valley, $5,000

SRC Party Rentals & Supplies, Grass Valley, $5,000

Tahoe Truckee School of Music, Truckee, $5,000

The Curious Forge LLC, Nevada City, $5,000

VitalLiving Ayurveda Massage & Wellness Spa, Nevada City, $2,000

The Nevada County Relief Fund has announced it awarded 25 small businesses up to $5,000 in micro-grants, just hours after many industries were ordered by the state to substantially restrict their operations.

The Del Oro Theatre was among the businesses to make both lists and was forced to shut down Monday after reopening in late June, following just a 16-day showing.

According to Michael LaMarca — vice president of Sierra Theaters, which owns the Del Oro — the shutdown could also create dire consequences for the theater’s future.

“We might just be shut down temporarily by the governor, but this could have a larger effect in that we might have to be stay shuttered for several months waiting for new product to come out,” LaMarca said.

Because the movie industry is a global business, of which the theater is the “last mile” of many moving parts, the Del Oro is not to able to pivot in the way others may be able to, he said.

Of particular concern is whether movie studios will hold their releases from theaters, which could be devastating for the theater.

“If movie studios become reluctant, then we don’t have a business,” LaMarca said. “That’s our biggest concern.”

The Del Oro was awarded $5,000 from the Relief Fund, covering its summer electricity bill.

According to LaMarca, as early as this week the theater may reopen its snack bar area to the public. The theater also plans to start a fundraising campaign and is in the early stages of planning an outdoor movie night.

“We’ve been working very hard to explore every possible angle to keep our business alive,” LaMarca said.

More than 100 small businesses applied for the micro-grants, according to release. The fund has raised $447,218 and disbursed $410,000, as of Monday.

For more information or to donate, visit http://www.nevcorelief.org.

John Orona is a Staff Writer for The Union, a sister publication to the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jorona@theunion.com or 530-477-4229.

