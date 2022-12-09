Remodeled long term care center at Tahoe Forest Hospital accepting residents
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Rated 5 Stars by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Tahoe Forest Hospital Long Term Care Center is accepting new residents.
Offering 37 beds, the Long Term Care Center was recently remodeled to create a warm and friendly environment that includes renovated residential rooms, a beautiful outdoor courtyard, a beauty salon, activities room, and physical therapy room.
The Long Term Care Center serves as an option for a loved one requiring specialized care after hospitalization to enhance full recovery, who lives alone but requires assistance with daily activities, or who lives with a partner who is overwhelmed with caregiving duties. Staff, residents, and their families work together to develop and coordinate care plans that cater to residents’ everyday needs.
The Long Term Care Center provides 24-hour care that enables residents to maintain an optimal level of functioning and wellbeing. With above-average staffing ratios, services offered at the Long Term Care Center include:
• Skilled nursing, rehabilitative, and hospice care
• Physical therapy, pharmacy support, and nutritional services
• Onsite beauty salon and daily laundry services
• Daily activities, offsite outings, transportation van
For more information, call 530-582-3251.
