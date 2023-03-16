Reno man arrested for theft of high-end items from Kings Beach home

An autographed Andy Warhol painting of Mick Jagger was one of the stolen items that's recovered.

KINGS BEACH, Calif. — A Reno man who allegedly stole high-end items this week from a Kings Beach home, including a Les Paul guitar and Andy Warhol painting, was arrested after trying to sell some items online, authorities reported Thursday.

Seth Norris, 31, was arrested Wednesday for possession of stolen property, a felony, and was booked into the Washoe County Jail and remained in custody Thursday afternoon with no bail, according to the jail arrest report.

Placer County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday evening, March 14, to a burglary at a Kings Beach residence where approximately $400,000 worth of items were stolen.

During the office’s investigation, deputies learned the burglary happened at about 6:30 p.m. that evening with the suspect stealing watches, a Les Paul autographed Epiphone guitar, and an autographed Andy Warhol painting of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger.

Seth Norris

The Sheriff’s Office said the next day it learned several of the stolen items had been posted for sale online.

In cooperation with the Sparks Police Department, PCSO deputies and detectives located Norris and arrested him.

The Sheriff’s Office said Norris had performed some repairs inside the victim’s home several months earlier.

“We are grateful for our partnerships with local allied agencies, in this case Sparks Police, where we solved a major burglary case in 24 hours,” said the Sheriff’s Office. “Kudos to Sparks PD and our deputies and detectives who were able to recover almost all the victim’s stolen property.”

A Les Paul autographed Epiphone guitar that was stolen and recovered.

A collection of watches was taken from a Kings Beach home.

Bill Rozak is editor for the Sierra Sun. He may be reached at brozak@swiftcom.com.