Rent Relief Program offers eligible small businesses financial support

The Placer County Board of Supervisors has approved an additional grant program to financially assist small businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19 public health restrictions. The North Lake Tahoe Emergency Rent Relief Fund will be facilitated by the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association (NLTRA); eligible businesses located in eastern Placer County could apply for emergency rental assistance starting Friday, Jan. 8.

“We have worked closely with Placer County to advocate for local business support, recognizing the crippling financial challenges this public health crisis has caused our communities,” explained Jeffrey Hentz, CEO of North Lake Tahoe Resort Association. “Our continued collaboration with Placer County, Business Associations and Sierra Small Business Council’s Small Business Development Center is focused on local business resilience and long-term economic vitality. We are excited to launch this program and get dollars into the hands of local business owners.”

The North Lake Tahoe Emergency Rent Relief Fund will offer eligible small businesses up to $5,000 in rental assistance, starting with businesses that fit within several criteria levels. Businesses that have faced closures throughout the pandemic and adhered to State of California stay at home order reopening requirements will be prioritized.

The application can be found on NLTRA.org and the deadline to apply is Friday, Jan. 22 (the submittal process is not first come/first served). Grant recipients will be determined by Feb. 1 and awarded funds must be expended by March 31. The NLTRA will work closely with North Tahoe Business Association, Tahoe City Downtown Association, Squaw Valley Business Association and Sierra Small Business Development Center to review applications and select eligible businesses. A total of $200,000 is anticipated to be awarded to the region, from summit to basin. For more information visit http://www.NLTRA.org.

Source: North Lake Tahoe Resort Association