UPDATE: One fatality, one serious injury confirmed in Alpine Meadows avalanche

UPDATE: 12:07 P.M.:

One fatality and one serious injury happened as a result of an avalanche near the Subway ski run at Alpine Meadows, according to a tweet from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office and Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue team are responding to the incident, the tweet stated.

PCSO deputies & our Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue (TNSAR) team has responded to #AlpineMeadows Ski Resort for avalanche near the Subway ski run. One fatality and one serious injury confirmed. #Avalance #cawx pic.twitter.com/4CwsqjjZOW — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 17, 2020

ORIGINALLY POSTED:

An avalanche occurred at Alpine Meadows, according to a tweet from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Search and rescue is responding.

The tweet states there are “several unaccounted for victims.”

Placer County Sheriff’s deputies are currently responding to an avalanche that occurred at Alpine Meadows this morning. Search and Rescue is responding as well, as there are several unaccounted victims. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/F0UwdNbG5w — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 17, 2020

