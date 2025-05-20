Republican Party launches petition drive for term limits on Nevada County supervisors

NEVADA CITY, Calif. – On Friday, May 9, Nevada County Elections received a notice of intention to circulate a petition for a proposed ballot measure aimed at establishing term limits for the Board of Supervisors.

If approved by voters on the June 2026 ballot, members of the Board would be limited to two four-year terms or a total of eight years of service.

If approved, the term limits would begin Jan. 1, 2027, meaning any time served before that date would not count toward the limit. Even if a supervisor already served three or more terms, that person would still be eligible to serve up to two additional terms after Jan. 1, 2027.

The proposed measure was reviewed by the Nevada County Counsel, which also produced a ballot title and summary that was delivered to Nevada County Elections and provided to proponents. To qualify for ballot, proponents will have 180 days to collect 5,074 valid signatures of registered voters, which is 10% of total votes cast in the last election for Governor.

To view or request a copy of the petitioner’s notice of intention to circulate this petition or other related documents, please contact Nevada County Elections at elections.mail@NevadaCountyCa.gov , call 530-265-1298 or visit the office during regular business hours.