Research agency seeks volunteers for Living Snow Project
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Desert Research Institute is seeking volunteers who recreate in the Sierra Nevada to look for snow algae as part of its Living Snow Project.
The project is a partnership with Western Washington University that aims to increase understanding of where snow algae blooms naturally and the way that algae blooms can affect other environmental factors.
This project is a collaboration between researchers and community members who come across snow algae while recreating in areas with snowpack during the spring and summer. Volunteers can record visual observations using the Living Snow Project app or collect samples of snow algae using a provided kit.
Participants are encouraged to take pictures and share them with the Living Snow Project on social media: @living_snow_project (Instagram) or @LivingSnowProj (Twitter).
Volunteers can participate at any point during the season.
Sign up at https://bit.ly/livingsnow2022 or go to: https://wp.wwu.edu/livingsnowproject/ for more information about the Living Snow Project.
Source: Living Snow Project
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Improving resiliency: Tahoe Conservancy grants $1 million to local projects
The California Tahoe Conservancy has announced $1,005,800 in grants to local government agencies, a news release states.