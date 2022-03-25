Research agency seeks volunteers for Living Snow Project

Volunteers can record visual observations using the Living Snow Project app or collect samples of snow algae using a provided kit.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Desert Research Institute is seeking volunteers who recreate in the Sierra Nevada to look for snow algae as part of its Living Snow Project.

The project is a partnership with Western Washington University that aims to increase understanding of where snow algae blooms naturally and the way that algae blooms can affect other environmental factors.

This project is a collaboration between researchers and community members who come across snow algae while recreating in areas with snowpack during the spring and summer. Volunteers can record visual observations using the Living Snow Project app or collect samples of snow algae using a provided kit.

Participants are encouraged to take pictures and share them with the Living Snow Project on social media: @living_snow_project (Instagram) or @LivingSnowProj (Twitter).

Volunteers can participate at any point during the season.

Sign up at https://bit.ly/livingsnow2022 or go to: https://wp.wwu.edu/livingsnowproject/ for more information about the Living Snow Project.

Source: Living Snow Project