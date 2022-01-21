Residential developers get extension

Developers with plans of turning 20 acres of Truckee property into residential parcels were given a third extension at Tuesday’s Truckee Planning Commission meeting.

The previously approved Anderson Tentative Map, a 20-acre parcel north of Sierra Drive, subdivides the property into three residential parcels. The tentative map was approved by the commission in 2017, and was followed by a one-year time extension in order to complete necessary improvements like an access driveway, utilities, and other infrastructure. A second one-year delay was approved by the commission in December 2020, due to increased construction costs and lack of contractor availability.

On Tuesday, the commission voted 3 to 1 to approve of giving the property owner a four-year extension on the tentative map. No further extensions will be allowed due to the project reaching a maximum of six years in extension. Property owner Edward Anderson also indicated he’s considering selling the site.

TAHOE FOREST

The Planning Commission was to hear plans from Tahoe Forest Hospital on a proposal to expand parking with two new surface lots. Tahoe Forest brought a request to the commission in August 2020, but continued the hearing in order to allow the applicant team time to address concerns on the project.

Originally, the project proposed construction of three surface lots with a total of 97 spaces. Since then, the applicant team has reduced the scope of the project to two lots and 59 parking spaces.





On Tuesday, Tahoe Forest officials asked for the agenda item to be continued at a date yet to be announced.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com