Residents invited to workshops to help develop Nevada County’s first resource resiliency roadmap

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Nevada County is inviting residents to attend one of two workshops scheduled Aug. 13-14 to help the community plan for a changing climate.

The public is invited to give feedback that will help shape the County’s first Resource Resiliency Roadmap. The roadmap is intended to help safeguard the community’s economic durability, environmental integrity and health in the face of changing climate conditions.

“We’re working to build a stronger, more resilient Nevada County,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Heidi Hall. “The workshops give the public a real opportunity to influence the process from the start.”

The workshops are:

Wednesday, Aug. 13, 6-7:30 p.m. – Steve Randall Community Recreation Center, 10981 Truckee Way, Truckee

Thursday, Aug. 14, 6-7:30 p.m. – Seaman’s Lodge, Pioneer Park, 427 Nimrod St., Nevada City



Participants will hear about the county’s greenhouse gas emissions and will provide input on what local assets – such as schools, parks or neighborhoods – are most important to protect.

This is one of the first opportunities for residents to weigh in – before any strategies or actions are finalized. The development of the Resource Resiliency Roadmap is funded by the Regional Resilience Grant Program implemented by the Governor’s Office of Land Use and Climate Innovation.

Climate resiliency is one of the Board of Supervisors’ eight priority objectives. The Board strives to prepare for, adapt to and mitigate changing climate conditions in a way that reflects the community’s rural way of life. Learn more at http://www.NevadaCountyCa.gov/ResiliencyRoadMap .