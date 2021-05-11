Resort at Squaw Creek announces career fair May 13

FROM A RELEASE:

The Resort at Squaw Creek, a luxury Lake Tahoe resort based in California’s Olympic Valley, will host a career fair on Thursday, May 13 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. The resort is currently seeking applicants in a variety of permanent and seasonal positions in departments ranging from golf and engineering to food and beverage.

“We are excited to host a career fair on Thursday to provide several great employment opportunities to our local community,” said Monica Hubert, Director of Sales at the Resort at Squaw Creek. “We are looking for excited and motivated individuals who are interested in starting or continuing a career in the hospitality field. Our resort provides several great benefits for employees ranging from free golf and ski discounts to 401(k) options and medical insurance plans.”

A full list of available positions can be found by visiting careers.hyatt.com and searching for “Resort at Squaw Creek” in the location field. Candidates are encouraged to apply online through the site in advance of Thursday’s career fair event.

The Resort at Squaw Creek provides several benefits including 401(k) options with company matching, paid timed off, career advancement opportunities, and medical, dental, vision and life insurance plans. Employees can also enjoy hotel travel discounts, restaurant discounts, daily employee meals, free golf, a ski pass discount program, and more.

The career fair will take place in the resort’s Sierra Ballroom, located at 400 Squaw Creek Road, in Olympic Valley, California. Validated parking will be provided to all career fair attendees. For more information on the Resort at Squaw Creek, please visit https://www.destinationhotels.com/squawcreek , or call (530) 581-6642.

About the Resort at Squaw Creek

Located in California’s Olympic Valley, the Resort at Squaw Creek provides a premier mountain getaway to North Lake Tahoe. The resort offers a year-round destination with ski-in/ski-out access to Squaw Valley, championship golf at The Links at Squaw Creek, and relaxing treatments at The Spa at the Resort at Squaw Creek. Travelers can select from the resort’s 405 spacious rooms and suite that reflect a “mountain meets modern” ambiance and feature grand picture windows with views of the Sierra Nevada scenery. Room options range from resort-style deluxe rooms and residential-style fire place suites to bi-level penthouses. The resort also provides a premier meeting experience with 33,000 square feet of indoor and 14,780 square feet of outdoor event space, including an outdoor pavilion backdropped by a 250-foot cascading waterfall.

On-site restaurant options include casual dining at Sandy’s Pub, breakfast cuisine at Cascades, a cozy coffeehouse and marketplace at Sweet Potatoes Deli and fine dining at six Peak’s Grille. Additional resort amenities include heated swimming pools open year-round, a 150-foot water slide, scenic hiking and biking trails, a fly fishing center, a cross country ski center, and a private ice-skating rink that is available to guests throughout the winter season. For more information on the Resort at Squaw Creek, please visit https://www.destinationhotels.com/squawcreek , or call (530) 412-7034. Follow the resort on Facebook at @resortatsquawcreek, on Instagram at @resortatsquawcreek, and on Twitter at @squawcreek.

About Destination by Hyatt

Destination by Hyatt is a diverse collection of independent hotels, resorts and residences that are individual at heart yet connected by a commitment to embody the true spirit of each location. Each property is purposefully created to be a place of discovery through immersive experiences, authentic design and genuine service. As honored hosts, Destination by Hyatt connects guests to both people and place—offering a sense of belonging that invites all to make our destination yours.

Source: Resort at Squaw Creek