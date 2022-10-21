Olympic Valley resort announces Steuerwald as general manager

Manfred Steuerwald

Provided

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – Resort at Squaw Creek, a North Lake Tahoe resort located at the base of an Alpine Meadow announces Manfred Steuerwald as general manager. Steuerwald joins the property from Hyatt Regency Calgary in Alberta, Canada.

“I am thrilled to join the incredible team here at Resort at Squaw Creek,” said Steuerwald in a press release. “In this new role, I look forward to opening a new and exciting chapter for the property following the COVID-19 pandemic, and enhancing our customer experience on all levels. I am also very excited to get to get involved with the local community here in North Lake Tahoe, while getting outside and enjoying everything our amazing destination has to offer.”

With nearly 40 years of experience working in the hospitality industry, Steuerwald began his career with a focus in the culinary field. Born and raised on a farm outside of Vienna, Austria, Steuerwald discovered a passion for cooking at a young age. He began working in restaurant kitchens as a dishwasher throughout school, and moved to Waldegg, Austria, to attend culinary school.

Following his graduation from culinary school in 1986, Steuerwald started to travel the world including Germany, South Africa, and was part of the opening team of the Royal Viking Queen cruise ship in 1992, which provided a luxury cruise experience sailing worldwide.

In 1998, Steuerwald began his Hyatt career working as a sous chef at Hyatt Regency Grand Cayman. In 2002, he transferred to the United States to Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport where he served as executive chef. In 2004, he helped Hyatt Regency Kauai rebrand to Grand Hyatt Kauai in Hawaii, followed by executive chef positions at Manchester Grand Hyatt in California and Hyatt Regency Denver. In 2016, Steuerwald was named the director of operations at Grand Hyatt Denver, followed by his promotion to director of food and beverage at Manchester Grand Hyatt.

In 2019, Steuerwald transferred to Canada to be the General Manager of Hyatt Regency Calgary, a hotel he opened as executive chef 20 years prior.

Throughout his career, Steuerwald has been a member of several hotel and culinary professional organizations including serving as director of the board for the Calgary Hotel Association, President of the Cayman Island Culinary Association, and Director of the Caribbean Culinary Federation.

For more information on Resort at Squaw Creek, please visit https://www.destinationhotels.com/squawcreek , or call (530) 412-7034.