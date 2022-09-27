Resort at Squaw Creek debuts wellness membership program for locals

The Resort at Squaw Creek pool overlooks the valley.

Provided

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – Resort at Squaw Creek, a mountainside resort in North Lake Tahoe, is debuting a Creekside Wellness Membership for local guests.

The membership provides access to exclusive spa experiences, resort amenities, and more. Additionally, the Spa at Squaw Creek is announcing a new treatment menu available for the fall and winter seasons.

“We are very excited to debut new membership opportunities for our local guests to enjoy the relaxing and wellness-focused benefits of our beautiful resort,” said Melissa Ratkovits, director of spa at Resort at Squaw Creek. “Not only can our spa members take full advantage of special spa offers and discounts, they also have access to our incredible resort amenities including our outdoor heated pools and whirlpools, 24-hour fitness center, and relaxation areas.”

When guests sign up for the Creekside Wellness Membership at Resort at Squaw Creek, they receive their choice of one complimentary 60-minute spa treatment each month. For any additional treatments booked that month, members receive a 25% discount as well as a complimentary add-on enhancement for their experience, which include options ranging from the application of CBD oil to a hydrating hand treatment. Participants also have access to exclusive members-only treatment specials, a 20% discount on any retail products at the spa, as well as 25% off waxing and brow or lash tinting services.

Additionally, the Creekside Wellness Membership provides unlimited access to the resort’s heated outdoor pools and whirlpools, the state-of-the-art fitness center and locker rooms, and the spa’s “Sanctuary” relaxation room. Members also have access to a variety of discounts at the resort including special rates on hotel rooms, on-site restaurants, golf and recreational activities.

Monthly and annual membership options are available. Monthly Creekside Wellness Memberships are $199, and an annual membership is $1,999.

The Spa at Squaw Creek is also debuting a brand-new treatment menu showcasing its alpine location. The new services include a variety of body work and massage therapy options including the “Mountainside Expedition” featuring a rejuvenating massage paired with a hot oil scalp treatment and invigorating warm stone foot healing ritual as well as a 30-minute “Happy Hour Massage” designed to ease tension in the back, neck, and shoulders.

New body treatments including the “Melt Your Stress Away” option which provides a shea body butter polish followed by the application of a light chocolate souffle mask, as well as the “After Sun Coconut & Honey Revitalizer” designed to sooth sun burned skin after a long day on the mountain. The spa also features a variety of advanced skincare selections including HydraFacial therapy and a variety of restorative and customized facial options.

The resort invites local residents to a community open house where they can learn more about the Creekside Wellness Membership program and new spa menu offerings. The event will take place from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. It will include tours of the spa facilities, light hors d’oeuvres, a selection of beverages, and more.

For more information, visit https://www.destinationhotels.com/squawcreek , or call 530-412-7034.