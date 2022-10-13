Olympic Valley resort hosting Oktoberfest event

The Resort at Squaw Creek will be hosting their community Oktoberfest event from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at their outdoor pavilion.

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Resort at Squaw Creek is hosting its community Oktoberfest event to mark the start of the fall season from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the resorts outdoor pavilion.

The event will feature multiple pop-up bars providing specialty Oktoberfest beer selections, traditional Bavarian dining options along with fun activities for guests.

“As the start of fall is here, we are excited to bring Bavaria to our beautiful alpine setting in North Lake Tahoe with our community Oktoberfest celebration,” said the resort’s Director of Food and Beverages Dean Hunter. “Not only will the event offer delicious Oktoberfest beer selections and Bavarian food items, it will provide a fun-filled day with multiple activities the entire family can enjoy in our beautiful Olympic Valley setting.”

The menu for the event will include dishes like a house-made schnitzel, spaetzles, bratwursts, and pretzels prepared by General Manager and Austria native Manfred Steuerwald. It will also include a dessert station featuring apple strudels.

Manfred Steuerwald cooks traditional Bavarian food at Resort at Squaw Creek.

Tickets to the event is $40 plus tax and gratuity. Entry to the event includes a complimentary commemorative beer stein, one free beer ticket, and unlimited access to the Oktoberfest food stations. Additional beer, wine, and cocktail selections will be available for an additional purchase. The event is open to all ages and tickets for those 20 years and younger is $22 plus tax and gratuity.

Activities for the day include a DJ and dance floor, giant chess and checkers, corn hole, and more.

Self parking will be validated for tor this event. Guests staying the night can enjoy additional 15% off the resort’s best available rate with the Retreat to Northern California promotion which can be booked by visiting the resort’s website.

For more information, visit destinationhotels.com/squawcreek or call 530-412-7034.