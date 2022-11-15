Olympic Valley resort kicks off holidays with Magical Memories event

The resort will provide “Locals Nights” at the ice-skating rink.

Provided

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Resort at Squaw Creek will officially kick-off the holidays with the 17th Annual Magical Memories event. The holiday showcase will include live music, ice skating performances, a special appearance from Santa Claus, a grand tree lighting ceremony, fireworks and more.

“We are thrilled to host the Magical Memories event to officially kick off the holiday and winter season at our beautiful mountainside resort,” said Manfred Steuerwald, General Manager at Resort at Squaw Creek. “Immediately following Thanksgiving, our resort transforms into a winter wonderland complete with snow-filled fun, activities the entire family will love, and of course some of the best ski and snowboard conditions in the country. We look forward to welcoming our guests and local community for a memorable holiday experience they will cherish.”

The Magical Memories holiday kick-off event will take place on Friday, November 25. The schedule of activities includes horse-drawn sleigh rides at 3 p.m., photo opportunities with Santa in the resort’s lobby at 4 p.m., and a professional ice-skating performance at 6 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., guests can officially welcome Santa as he arrives by fire truck and take part in the resort’s grand tree lighting ceremony at 6:45 p.m. The event will include a fireworks display depending on weather conditions. The event will conclude with live music and additional photo opportunities with Santa in the lobby at 7 p.m.

Throughout the holiday season, guests will also be able to explore the resort’s life-size Gingerbread Village display, and take part in several recreational activities for guests including snow shoe tours, cookie decorating, holiday bear making factory, breakfast with Santa opportunities, and more. The resort will also provide “Locals Nights” at the ice-skating rink which will provide free ice skating for local residents every Thursday in Dec. between 5-8 p.m.

The Magical Memories event is open to the public and is available based on a recommended donation to the Wa She Shu Foundation, an organization dedicated to identifying the very unique needs of Washoe Tribal members through non-profit ventures such as higher education scholarships, youth athletic scholarships to promote wellness, and more.

Attendees are encouraged to RSVP their admission through https://www.eventbrite.com/e/454126132487 where they can reserve their spot and make a contribution to the organization. Attendees will receive complimentary parking for the resort’s self-parking lot.