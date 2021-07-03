Resorts ramp up for summer as musicians return to Tahoe’s stages

Classic rock band Jacked Up performs at Northstar California Resort.

Katey Hamill / Northstar California Resort

As temperatures soar across the Truckee-Tahoe region, skis and snowboards have given way to bikes, skateboards, and climbing gear.

The area’s resorts have shifted into summer operations and have rolled out plans for the coming months.

NORTHSTAR

With restrictions eased, Northstar California Resort is rolling out a multitude of events from live music on Fridays to games of Jenga with giant blocks.

The resort kicked off its summer lineup last weekend with live music and is slated to open the holiday weekend today with a performance by The Blues Monster, followed by a Fourth of July performance from PorterHaus Music.“We are so excited to welcome our guests back to Northstar for full summer operations,” said Susan Whitman, senior manager for Northstar communications and resort marketing. “We have the golf course, all 18 holes will be open this weekend, and then we have the bike park.”The resort, according to a news release, offers the largest lift-serviced bike park in the Pacific Northwest. Mountain bikers are able to access Northstar’s terrain via its Vista and Zephyr chairlifts.The resort is also offering family games like mini-golf and bocce ball at its village. Weekly yoga sessions are set to begin on Thursday, and can be paired with free dance classes from the Truckee Dance Factory, beginning July 25.For more information, visit http://www.northstarcalifornia.com .

SQUAW ALPINE OFFERS CLIMBING, MOUNTAIN BIKE TOURS, DISC GOLF

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows announced the start of summer operations in June and offers up an array of activities.

The resort is home to several hiking trails, some of which are experiencing intermittent closures due to the building of its Base-to-Base Gondola project.

Additionally, Squaw’s High Camp area has mountain bike tours, roller skating, geocaching, and disc golf.The resort is also returning with the Tahoe Via Ferrata, operated by Alpenglow Expeditions, and featuring a guided climb with fixed safety wire up Squaw Valley’s iconic tram face.The Village at Squaw Valley is also returning its summer event lineup, beginning Saturday with live music as part of its weekly Bluesdays. Brews, Jazz & Funk returns Aug. 14 and 15, and will be followed by Guitar String vs. Chicken Wings on Sept. 3.

SUMMER MUSIC RETURNS

A local favorite is slated to make its return on July 15, bringing live music back to downtown Truckee.

In June the Truckee Downtown Merchants Association announced a condensed return of Truckee Thursdays, comprised of three events during the summer months.

Organizers say they plan to return to an 11-event schedule in 2022.

Coburn Station is slated to perform July 15, The Ghost Town Rebellion will be live on Aug. 12, and Reno band The Sextones will play Sept. 15. The free summer street festival will run from 5 to 8:30 p.m. in downtown Truckee.

Concerts at Commons Beach will also return with seven shows, beginning on July 25 and running through Labor Day. Organizers said they are still finalizing lineups for the Sunday events, which feature live music along the shore of North Tahoe.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun.