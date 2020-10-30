Restored Tahoe Pines property open to public

The California Tahoe Conservancy has reopened its Tahoe Pines property to the public. The Conservancy has finished building a new accessible-to-all trail and other public access features at the 8.1-acre site in Meyers. Visitors can enjoy easy access to the Upper Truckee River and experience the newly restored wetlands and wildlife habitat along Lake Tahoe’s largest tributary.

“The Tahoe Pines property is a hidden gem for the Meyers community and visitors,” said El Dorado County Supervisor Sue Novasel, the Conservancy Board Chair. “Now that restoration is complete, we’re excited for everyone to enjoy the riverfront access, and just in time for fall color.”

Since acquiring the defunct Tahoe Pines Campground property in 2007, the Conservancy has steadily removed old roads and campground structures. This year the Conservancy reconstructed the parking area and built a pathway, pedestrian bridge, and stream-overlook pad that all meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

The Conservancy also removed fill from the floodplain to create approximately half an acre of wetlands along the river and stabilized it with cuttings of willow and other native plants. These improvements will enhance wildlife and native fish habitat, help prevent soil from eroding into the river, and make the site more resilient to climate change impacts.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation helped fund the planning and implementation of this project. The California Natural Resources Agency helped fund the original acquisition of the property.

Source: California Tahoe Conservancy