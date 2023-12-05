Ribbon cutting at Lower Secline celebrates strides made in improving Lake Tahoe’s clarity

The ribbon cutting marked major progress in the restoration of Kings Beach.

Miranda Jacobson/Tahoe Daily Tribune

KINGS BEACH, Calif.— Improving the water clarity in Lake Tahoe has been a huge priority among agencies in Lake Tahoe, and the official ribbon cutting at Lower Secline in Kings Beach on Thursday, Nov. 30, was another step forward in doing just that.

The Lower Secline Water Quality Improvement Project, which brought drainage infrastructure along Secline Street and Brockway Vista Drive south of North Lake Blvd, is a part of a larger series of projects in Kings Beach to not only restore the natural beauty of the town, but the historic clarity of the lake that once used to be just under 100 feet.

“It’s really due to projects like this that aren’t very sexy to the public, but are so important to our lake’s clarity and quality,” said District 5 Placer County Supervisory Cindy Gustafson.

The project will help prevent sediment run-off from reaching the lake, which is a major reason as to why the clarity of Lake Tahoe is lessening. Completed in Oct. 2023, the project include paving parking spaces and parts of the street in order to reduce run-off, while also improving the availability of parking and the general physical appearance of the street.

“This project alone is anticipated to capture another 2,000 pounds per year of sediment from going into the lake,” said Gustafson.

Cindy Gustafson welcomed the crowd to the unveiling of the finished project. Miranda Jacobson/Tahoe Daily Tribune

Gustafson explained that there is also advanced stormwater treatment at play now that was installed throughout the construction that include cartridges and sediment traps that will truly filter out the oils and sediments, as well as any other pollutants that is seen in the water.

There were multiple partners that invested in the project, along with many others, outside of Placer County. Ranging from the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, to the North Tahoe Business Association, to F.W. Carson who performed the work on this project. In addition, the U.S. Forest Service was able to play a crucial role in getting the project moving.

Engineering Manager for Placer County Department of Public Works Ryan Decker explained the other positivities of the project, noting the patience from the community members and homeowners who use the street on a daily basis.

“Beyond the water quality improvements, the project enhances the aesthetics of the area,” said Decker. “It promotes re-vegetation. It provides a more maintainable, plowable surface… It includes a new sidewalk, a new section of sidewalk to enhance pedestrian connectivity to this wonderful asset of our beach here.”

Decker went on to explain that the project is able to provide the infrastructure backbone for other recreation and access efforts to be built upon.

“So this is a special place for our community and our visitors, and we want to ensure that we protect it and the lake for generations to come,” said Decker.

Before and after pictures of Lower Secline. Miranda Jacobson/Tahoe Daily Tribune

Although the ribbon cutting marked a major milestone in the restoration of Kings Beach and the lake quality, the work is far from over. There are a number of other projects either in the works or slated to be started that will continue the work being done by Placer County and other agencies to continue improving communities around the basin.

Decker mentioned that currently, the Kings Beach Western Approach Project is moving to the design phase. The project would address the intersection of SR 267 and SR 28, which would see the junction transformed to a roundabout.

“It incorporates the integration of contemporary water quality infrastructure, such as this project,” said Decker. “Additionally, it encompasses additional enhancements in mobility, transportation improvements, aesthetics, and serves at the western gateway to our beautiful Kings Beach.”

To learn more about the Lower Secline Water Quality Improvement Project, visit http://www.placer.ca.gov/8402/Lower-Secline-Water-Quality-Improvement .

Miranda Jacobson is a reporter for the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister publication of the Sun. She may be reached at mjacobson@tahoedailytribune.com.