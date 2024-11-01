Ribbon cutting marks completion of major improvement projects in Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. – On Wednesday, Oct. 23, the Town of Truckee held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of two significant capital improvement projects: the Truckee River Legacy Trail 4A and the West River Streetscape Project.

The Truckee River Legacy Trail 4A connects the Truckee Regional Park along Brockway Road to South River Street, providing a route along the south side of the Truckee River. This new section crosses the river to West River Street, creating a vital link in the town’s trail system. The project was made possible by Measure R, in collaboration with the Truckee Donner Land Trust, and supported by the Washoe Tribe of California and Nevada, the Truckee River Watershed Council, and the Truckee Donner Public Utility District.

The legacy trail has been over three decades in the making, originating from the town’s first general plan. With nearly 8 miles completed, only one short gap remains, which the town hopes to close in the next couple of years. The total project cost was $14.5 million and reflects a rich history, including the significance of the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California.

The West River Streetscape Project enhances the streetscape between Bridge Street and Riverside Drive/Mill Street. Key improvements include new sidewalks, crosswalks, ADA accessibility, storm drainage upgrades, and underground utility work. Key partners in this project included the Truckee Donner Public Utility District, AT&T, Altice, the Nevada County Transportation Commission, contractor Ruppert, Inc., and the design team led by Lumos & Associates.

Mayor Dave Polivy opened the ceremony with remarks emphasizing the importance of collaboration: “This entire project could not have been done without all the partnerships.”

Sydney Scott, chair of the Truckee Donner Land Trust board, expressed her enthusiasm about the recent developments. “It’s great to see so many people coming out and walking on the trail. It’s so accessible, and we love that,” Scott said.

Dan Wilkins, Jessica Thompson, and Mayor Polivy cut ribbon at the grand opening. Zoe Meyer / Sierra Sun

Jessica Thompson, the Town’s project manager, oversaw the project. Polivy commended her for her professionalism in navigating complex processes and her determination to ensure it was completed correctly.

This sentiment of community engagement was echoed by Jenn Norris, executive director of the Wildlife Conservation Board, who emphasized the collaborative spirit behind the initiative: “This project really represents what happens when people come together.”

Wendy Damonte, executive director of the Martis Camp Foundation, added to the conversation by highlighting her organization’s commitment to the area, stating, “We wanted to help Truckee grow and preserve it in impactful ways.”

The ceremony celebrated not only the completion of these important projects but also the spirit of collaboration that made them possible.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.