Rick Estrin and The Nightcats celebrate new album with a free performance in Olympic Valley

Event Details: Date: Tuesday, July 9,

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – Celebrating 53 Years of Genuine Houserockin’ Music (1971–2024), Alligator Records is thrilled to announce a free performance by Rick Estrin & The Nightcats, celebrating the release of their latest album, The Hits Keep Coming. This event is part of the Bluesdays free concert series in Olympic Valley on Tuesday, July 9.

The Hits Keep Coming is the band’s first release in nearly five years and their sixth overall. This album debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart upon its release on May 10, featuring phenomenal musicianship and streetwise lyrics, both serious and humorous. Vocalist, harmonica master, and songwriter Rick Estrin, along with multi-instrumentalist and producer Christoffer “Kid” Andersen, keyboardist/bass player Lorenzo Farrell, and drummer Derrick “D’Mar” Martin, have crafted what Estrin calls “the best music we’ve ever made together.”

Produced by Andersen at his Greaseland USA studio in San Jose, California, The Hits Keep Coming captures the band’s chemistry and magic. With twelve groove-heavy, hard-hitting songs, including ten original compositions and two surprising covers, the album is a lyrical and musical tour-de-force.

Rick Estrin & The Nightcats are renowned for their energetic live performances, featuring Estrin’s streetwise vocals, Andersen’s guitar pyrotechnics, Farrell’s organ and bass work, and Martin’s dynamic drumming. Their shows are a must-see, offering a unique blend of rockabilly, jazz, blues, rock, and big band swing.

Estrin has won seven Blues Music Awards, including Song Of The Year, Traditional Male Blues Artist, Instrumentalist—Harmonica, and twice Band Of The Year for Rick Estrin & The Nightcats. The band has performed at festivals and concert stages worldwide, earning acclaim for their musicianship and entertaining live shows.

For more information, visit http://www.alligator.com .