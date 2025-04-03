Right in the Eye, a live movie-concert of Georges Méliès’ films comes to Tahoe

KINGS BEACH, Calif. – Lake Tahoe will be able to experience the live movie concert of Right in the Eye. The performance is coming to the Fox Cultural Hall in Kings Beach on April 10-11.

Right in the Eye is a mutltimedia show composed of 12 films by Georges Méliès, a pioneer of the Cinema and a wizard of special effects.

Featuring a trio of virtuoso musicians, their performance, in and of itself, is a spectacle – as they create music from an extraordinary range of instruments: piano, a soundboard, percussion and guitar; aquaphone (marine harp), theremin, melodica, glockenspiel; and objects of everyday life such as stemware, circular saws, whistles, flying plates and takeaway food lids.

Melodica, keyboard, strings frame, objects:Jean-François Alcoléa, drum, guitar: Fabrice Favriou, and Sound, keyboard, percussions, objects: Thomas Desmartis. Provided

Since its creation in 2014, Right in the Eye has had over 700 performances in France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Morocco, Romania, the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada, at two Avignon festivals and at the Fringe Festival in Edinburgh. In addition, this 11th tour features workshops with students of all ages, as well as masterclasses, residencies and special performances for Colleges and Universities across the United States.

Conceptual writer and composer Jean-François Alcolea is a complete musician — piano, chamber music, composition, jazz, rock and vocal music, as well as music for theater, dance and short films. Since 2000, Alcolea has created and presented his own shows with the collaboration of qualified artists and technicians. Pianist, com- poser, improviser and scenographer, Alcolea’s shows reflect his plural worlds, combining music, sound creation, lighting, still and animated images, street arts, dance, texts, and visual creations.

Alcolea also uses his experience as a music teacher to create a varied range of mediation offerings. With his team, he developed interactive online workshops, which were created in February 2021 for shows aimed at Canadian audiences and which, since then, have been tested in France as part of hybrid interactive workshops in person and online. He is currently working on a digital education platform project dedicated to images and music.

The performance can be view on Wednesday, April 10 at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. or Thursday, April 11 at 2 p.m. or 6 p.m.

Visit https://foxchall.org/index.php/live-shows-events/ for tickets.